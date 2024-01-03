Former University Of Alabama Athlete Oba Femi Wins WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament

"WWE NXT" kicked off the year with New Year's Evil on Tuesday, which played host to the finals of the 2023 Men's Breakout Tournament and after a blistering tournament, former University of Alabama Track & Field star Oba Femi has won the tournament.

On Tuesday's show, Femi's brute force was no match for the athletic Chase U recruit Riley Osbourne. Osbourne did his best to outmaneuver the massive wrestler, but Femi drilled him into the canvas with a Powerbomb. Femi is the first Men's Breakout Tournament Winner since 2021, which was won by former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Femi has come a long way from his debut victory over The Meta-Four's Oro Mensah in April, winning the first match of the Breakout Tournament, and now the whole tournament in general.

WWE held a Women's Breakout Tournament earlier in 2023, which was eventually won by Lola Vice, who defeated Kelani Jordan in the tournament finals.