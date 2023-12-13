Oba Femi Wins Opening Match Of WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament

The 2023 WWE "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament kicked off tonight on "NXT" with Oba Femi versus Myles Borne. Femi ended up winning the match with a power slam and being the first to advance in the tourney.

Femi made his WWE "NXT" television debut on April 25 during the special "NXT" episode, Spring Breakin,' where he defeated Oro Mensah. His first WWE match was much earlier — the November 15, 2022, taped episode of "NXT Level Up." Femi lost to Dante Chen.

WWE "Raw" Superstar Cody Rhodes, during the October 10 episode of "NXT," was the one who first announced that the tournament was going to return. It was also when he announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. The 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament was two months earlier and the winner, Lola Vice, was crowned at Halloween Havoc after defeating Kelani Jordan.

The last time WWE held the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament was in 2021, where former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes was the winner. Hayes is currently part of the "WWE SmackDown" tournament to see who will be United States Champion Logan Paul's next challenger.