WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/12 - Men's Breakout Tournament Begins, Deadline Fallout
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 12, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
With "NXT" Deadline now in the books, there is sure to be some fallout tonight. Not only did Trick Williams and Blair Davenport win the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches respectively, but Dragon Lee dethroned Dominik Mysterio to become the new North American Champion and Cora Jade made her highly anticipated return by blindsiding "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria as a means of sending a message to her.
Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan to win the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament earlier this year at Night Two of Halloween Havoc and secured a contract for a "NXT" Women's Championship to cash in at any time of her choosing. Tonight, the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament kicks off with Riley Osborne, Oma Femi, Luca Crusifino, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, Trey Bearhill, Keanu Carver, and Dion Lennox all set to participate.
Last week, Nikkita Lyons made her highly anticipated return when she clocked the aforementioned Davenport at ringside, having been previously sidelined with an injury caused by her for a number of months. Tonight, she is scheduled to make an appearance.
We are live! We see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrive at the Performance Center as cameras swarm them. We then head over to a video recapping the events of Deadline before we see Carmelo Hayes grabbing his knee backstage after seemingly being attacked.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Cora Jade waits inside the ring.
We Hear From Cora Jade
Jade says it's been four long, hard and difficult months for fans without her. She says everything is fine now that she's back and Deadline was the best day ever because she reminded everyone that things are better when she's around. She says no one was talking about the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge because they were talking about her.
Lyra Valkyria's music hits and she appears. She says Jade forgot to mentioned that she jumped her, and she's still taking shortcuts as always. She says things have changed in "NXT" since she's been gone and says she's not the same woman that Jade knew.
Blair Davenport then appears and brags about winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. She says that she's here to remind Valkyria that she should be focused on her because she will dethrone her as "NXT" Women's Champion at New Year's Evil Valkyria says she's surprised that Jade and her aren't best friends given that they both like jumping people.
Nikkita Lyons then marches down to the ring and attacks Davenport. Valkryia and Jade join in, and the four women begin brawling. Jade and Davenport are sent crashing to the outside.
Meta-Four then makes their way down to the ring. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley follow.
Meta-Four (w/ Jakara Jackson) vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley
Meta-Four blindside Henley, Briggs, and Jensen from behind. The bell rings and Legend continues beating down Henley in the ring. Henley delivers a kick to her face before the two shove each other. Henley delivers a dropkick and tags Jensen in. Mensah gets in the ring and executes an Atomic Drop. He then fires off right hands and tosses him across his ring. Briggs and Jensen then deliver right hands to Mensah and Dar through the middle rope, but Legend dumps Henley on the pair to take them down.
