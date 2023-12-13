WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/12 - Men's Breakout Tournament Begins, Deadline Fallout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 12, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

With "NXT" Deadline now in the books, there is sure to be some fallout tonight. Not only did Trick Williams and Blair Davenport win the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches respectively, but Dragon Lee dethroned Dominik Mysterio to become the new North American Champion and Cora Jade made her highly anticipated return by blindsiding "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria as a means of sending a message to her.

Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan to win the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament earlier this year at Night Two of Halloween Havoc and secured a contract for a "NXT" Women's Championship to cash in at any time of her choosing. Tonight, the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament kicks off with Riley Osborne, Oma Femi, Luca Crusifino, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, Trey Bearhill, Keanu Carver, and Dion Lennox all set to participate.

Last week, Nikkita Lyons made her highly anticipated return when she clocked the aforementioned Davenport at ringside, having been previously sidelined with an injury caused by her for a number of months. Tonight, she is scheduled to make an appearance.

We are live! We see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arrive at the Performance Center as cameras swarm them. We then head over to a video recapping the events of Deadline before we see Carmelo Hayes grabbing his knee backstage after seemingly being attacked.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Cora Jade waits inside the ring.