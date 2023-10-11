Cody Rhodes Announces Return Of Two Huge Tournaments On WWE NXT

As the Tuesday night war between "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" ignited, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes kicked off tonight's "NXT" with not one, but two major announcements.

Amidst the ongoing "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, Cody revealed that WWE fans can also look forward to the return of the Men's Breakout Tournament, which last took place in 2021. In addition, Cody informed the "NXT" Universe that they can also anticipate the resurgence of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which was created in honor of his father, "The American Dream," in the wake of his death in 2015.

Previous winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic include The Creed Brothers (2022), Undisputed Era (2018), and Samoa Joe & Finn Balor, who won the inaugural tournament in 2015. A women's version of the tournament was introduced in 2021, with Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez emerging as the victors. IYO SKY and Alba Fyre — formerly known as Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray — won the second iteration in 2022. As of this writing, it's unknown when WWE will begin the 2023 (or 2024) tournaments.

Along with the tournament news, Cody Rhodes also announced that he will be the special guest General Manager for tonight's episode of "NXT."