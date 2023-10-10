WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/10 - Carmelo Hayes Vs. Bron Breakker, We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 10, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with a special commercial free first half hour!
Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are no strangers to one another in the squared circle, having previously faced one another in singles and tag team competition on multiple occasions. In fact, Hayes was the one to dethrone Breakker as "NXT" Champion at "NXT" Stand & Deliver earlier this year and later retained the title in their rematch at "NXT" Battleground the following month. Tonight, their longtime rivalry will be renewed as the duo go one-on-one, only this time will be a little different than their previous encounters, as former multi time WWE Champion John Cena will be in Hayes' corner and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's.
For the first time since she and Kairi Sane successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox on October 30, 2019, Asuka will be competing in an "NXT" ring as she takes on Roxanne Perez.
One half of the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes, has some major news that he will be sharing with the WWE Universe tonight. Rhodes and Jey Uso became the new titleholders after dethroning Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane this past Saturday, and had their first defense against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during last night's episode of "WWE Raw".
The Pub Rules match will be making its long awaited return as Gallus squares off with The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland, and Tyler Bate. Not only do issues between the two parties date back to "WWE NXT UK", but Butch and Joe Coffey recently encountered one another in the "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational. This will also be the first (and only other) Pub Rules match since Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Gallus on the September 27, 2022 episode of "NXT".
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.
Cody Rhodes Shares Some Major News
Rhodes asks the "NXT" Universe what they want to talk about, then says he'd be lying if he thought he'd be standing in an "NXT" ring. He says something feels right about it given his family's long history with Florida. He says he has a couple announcements, then says that everyone has been enjoying the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament. He says there will also be a "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament, as well as the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. He then says that he has the privilege of announcing himself as the special guest General Manager of "NXT".
Ilja Dragunov's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. After fans wish him a Happy Birthday, he says he couldn't pass up the opportunity to welcome Rhodes to "NXT". He says Rhodes' announcements bring hope back to "NXT" and breathe life into it, then adds that he simply wanted to meet Rhodes and the man who brings passion, energy, and the will to suffer. He continues speaking highly of Rhodes, then says he aspires to push "NXT" to the next level.
Dominik Mysterio's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring along with Rhea Ripley. Dominik says fans are here to see him tonight rather than Rhodes or Dragunov, then tells Dragunov to ask Rhodes about the energy levels after Judgment Day lays him out. Dragunov tells Dominik that no one wants to talk, then says he knows how to turn a barking dog into a sweet puppy as the result of his father working in a prison. Dominik dares Dragunov to put his "NXT" Championship on the line since he wants to be like Rhodes, and Rhodes intervenes. He clarifies that Dominik isn't willing to put his North American Championship on the line, and Ripley says he's been carrying WWE on his back and just won back the title. Dragunov reminds Dominik that today is his birthday, and Rhodes makes the "NXT" Championship official with LA Knight serving as the special guest referee.
Roxanne Perez then makes her way down to the ring. Asuka follows, and Shotzi is hot on her heels to join the announce desk.
Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez
The bell rings and the two lock up. They go back and forth locking one another in submission holds before Asuka is sent to the outside and Perez looks for a tope suicida. Asuka catches her with a right hand to her head and a missile dropkick off the top rope. Perez fires off right hands on Asuka's spine and follows it up with a dropkick. She lands a Side Russian Leg Sweep and a tope suicida before getting Asuka back in the ring and delivering an uppercut. Asuka cinches in an Asuka Lock, but Perez escapes. Asuka lands a spinning back fist, then follows it up with a spinning back heel kick. She then lands a kick across Perez's head for the win.
Winner: Asuka
After the match, Kiana James confronts Perez, but Shotzi hops in the ring and lands a DDT on her before helping Perez up and raising her hand.
