WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/10 - Carmelo Hayes Vs. Bron Breakker, We Hear From Cody Rhodes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 10, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with a special commercial free first half hour!

Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are no strangers to one another in the squared circle, having previously faced one another in singles and tag team competition on multiple occasions. In fact, Hayes was the one to dethrone Breakker as "NXT" Champion at "NXT" Stand & Deliver earlier this year and later retained the title in their rematch at "NXT" Battleground the following month. Tonight, their longtime rivalry will be renewed as the duo go one-on-one, only this time will be a little different than their previous encounters, as former multi time WWE Champion John Cena will be in Hayes' corner and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's.

For the first time since she and Kairi Sane successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox on October 30, 2019, Asuka will be competing in an "NXT" ring as she takes on Roxanne Perez.

One half of the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes, has some major news that he will be sharing with the WWE Universe tonight. Rhodes and Jey Uso became the new titleholders after dethroning Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane this past Saturday, and had their first defense against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during last night's episode of "WWE Raw".

The Pub Rules match will be making its long awaited return as Gallus squares off with The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland, and Tyler Bate. Not only do issues between the two parties date back to "WWE NXT UK", but Butch and Joe Coffey recently encountered one another in the "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational. This will also be the first (and only other) Pub Rules match since Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Gallus on the September 27, 2022 episode of "NXT".

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.