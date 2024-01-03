WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Coverage 1/2 - Two Titles On The Line, Men's Breakout Tournament Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil on January 2, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Despite having some miscommunications and issues with his tag team partner Carmelo Hayes over the past few weeks, Trick Williams won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline by gaining four pinfalls to earn himself an "NXT" Championship match against Ilja Dragunov. Tonight, he will receive his title shot as the two go one-on-one.

Dragunov won't be the only person to put a title on the line, as Lyra Valkyria defends the "NXT" Women's Championship against Blair Davenport. Much like Williams, Davenport secured her spot in tonight's bout after winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge on December 9.

The finals of the Men's Breakout Tournament will be held tonight, as Oba Femi collides with Chase U's Riley Osborne. Femi had previously defeated Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in the quarter finals and semi-finals respectively while Osborne defeated Keanu Carver and Lexis King.

Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley are no strangers to one another, having had several matches with one another dating back to the December 28, 2021 episode of "NXT". During their most recent bout on December 19, 2023, Henley ultimately came out on top much to the chagrin of Stratton. Tonight, they will meet in the ring once more, but it won't be just any ordinary match. If Stratton wins, then Henley must become her servant but should Henley win, then Stratton will have to become a ranch hand for a day.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez will be taking on Arianna Grace following a backstage encounter between the pair two weeks ago. No Quarter Catch Crew will also be facing LWO's Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and a mystery partner after North American Champion Dragon Lee had to bow out of the match.