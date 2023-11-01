Lola Vice Defeats Kelani Jordan To Win The WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Final

Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan to become the 2023 "WWE NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament winner. The finals of the tournament took place on Tuesday, October 31, during the second part of Halloween Havoc.

Vice won the tournament finals after she hit a huge kick to Jordan's head for the pinfall. In order to get to the finals, Vice had to defeat Karmen Petrovic in the semi-finals. Before that, she defeated Dani Palmer.

Before signing with WWE in June 2022, Vice was an MMA fighter where she competed in Bellator. When she signed with the promotion, Vice shared on social media how she was the first Cuban-American woman in history to sign with the company. Vice made her in-ring debut on November 12, 2022, during a non-televised "NXT" event.

Last year's "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament Winner was former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Her last televised match took place during the first part of Halloween Havoc, where she defeated Kiana James in a Devil's Playground match.