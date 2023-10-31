WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Night 2 Live Coverage (10/31) - NXT Championship Match, Breakout Tournament Finals, More

Night 2 of "WWE NXT"'s Halloween Havoc specials has arrived!

On tonight's "NXT," Ilja Dragunov is set to defend his WWE NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes, also NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Nathan Frazer. In the last bit of title action for the night, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chase U's Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail.

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is set to come to a thrilling conclusion, as Lola Vice is set to take on Kelani Jordan in the finals. Another women's division match will see Tiffany Stratton face Fallon Henley. The show will also feature a match between Bron Breakker and Mr. Stone. Finally, the Halloween festivities will be featured in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match between The Creed Brothers and Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo.

"WWE NXT" is set to air at 8pm ET on the USA Network.

