Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring WWE Debut

Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night at a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida.

On Saturday night, Loureda took to Twitter to comment on her "WWE Journey."

"I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV," wrote Loureda.

Loureda's first "NXT" match was a tag team match. She teamed with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to team against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail. It was Chase, Hudson, and Hail, who ended up getting the win.

"NXT" Superstar Santos Escobar was one of many to congratulate her on social media.

"@valerielouredaa @WWENXT #nxtorlando watch out for this future champion!!! Welcome to the business chica," tweeted Escobar.

Loureda started at the WWE Performance Center on July 19 after signing with the company on June 29. While speaking about her signing with WWE with Busted Open Radio, she revealed that it was WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE SVP of Talent Operations James Kimball, along with her representative from First Round Management, Abraham Kawa that put the signing together.

The 24-year-old is the first Cuban-American woman in history to sign with WWE. As noted back in July, Loureda revealed that one of her WWE goals is to face former UFC star and WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Before coming to WWE, Loureda's MMA fighting record was 4-1, and her last fight ended with a split decision over Taylor Turner at Bellator MMA 271. She made her professional MMA debut in 2019.