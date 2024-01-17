Roxanne Perez To Challenge Lyra Valkyria At Vengeance Day After WWE NXT Main Event Win

A new number one contender has emerged.

On Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," 20 women competed in a main event battle royal, where the winner would receive a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship. However, this match came with an added twist. Once 16 women were eliminated, the final four competitors would then face off in a traditional fatal-four-way match.

Before the battle royal began, the "WWE NXT" commentary team confirmed that Cora Jade had sustained a torn ACL at a recent "NXT" live event. As a result, Jade was replaced by Wren Sinclair (formerly known as Madi Wrenkowski). Sinclair put up a valiant showcase in her "NXT" debut, making it all the way to the final five before she was eliminated by Kiana James.

Following Sinclair's exit from the field, James, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan transitioned into the fatal-four-way portion of the match. The ending sequence saw Jordan attempting a split-legged moonsault on James. Unfortunately for Jordan, Izzi Dame pulled James out of the ring on her descent, allowing Perez to then lay out Jordan with Pop Rox to secure the pinfall.

With this win, Perez will now move on to challenge "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria for her title at "NXT" Vengeance Day, which is set to emanate from the F&M Bank Arena on February 4. Next week, Perez and Valkyria will meet in a contract signing for their title match.