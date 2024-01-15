Dave Meltzer Provides More Details On WWE NXT Star Cora Jade's Injury

It has been confirmed that Cora Jade suffered a serious injury following a "WWE NXT" house show this past weekend. It was originally reported that Jade had sustained some sort of knee injury during her match with Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship at an event in Dade City, Florida, but more details have come to light. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that Jade suffered an ACL tear during her match with the champion and will now be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Jade had only recently made her return to action following a lengthy spell away from the ring over the summer. However, given that there is no timeframe as of now regarding when she could return, it could be a while before "NXT" fans see her in action again.

Meltzer recently commented on Jade's injury, noting how many other women on the "NXT" roster have gone down with ACL injuries in recent years. The likes of Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca have all suffered ACL injuries, which has caused a lot of concern amongst fans and people within the wrestling business, as it seems to be a problem that WWE hasn't got under control. This has reportedly raised some questions within the company about how women are trained, as ACL injuries are typically not common among them.

Everyone at Wrestling Inc. wishes Cora Jade the best and hopes she makes a full and speedy recovery.