Why Cora Jade's Injury Is Reportedly Raising Questions In WWE

It was reported over the weekend that current "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade had suffered an injury at a non-televised event. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez mentioned that the extent of Jade's injury remains unclear. Still, it's said to be a serious knee problem, with Alvarez speculating that it could be a torn ACL. He also mentioned that Jade was allegedly out celebrating her birthday this past weekend. Responding to Alvarez, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in with his thoughts on the rumored ACL injury.

"I've had people — this is before Cora Jade was hurt, but this was when Sol Ruca went down and, you know, a couple of the others — Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons," Meltzer said. "Just telling me that they were questioning the method of training ... Tegan Nox got two of them. One on each leg, I believe, right? ... Just questioning, 'What are they doing in training?' Because, historically, women don't get torn ACLs left and right ... They train them very, very hard, which, in theory, is a good thing, but not if you're gonna have this many injuries."

Jade's reported injury occurred while challenging Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship last Friday night. She was immediately attended to in the ring before being helped to the backstage area. Jade seemingly referenced the alleged setback on social media after the bout, posting a GIF that read, "I laugh to keep from crying."

Before facing Lykyria for the title on Friday's house show, Jade defeated Gigi Dolin on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Meanwhile, if Jade's rumored injury turns out to be a torn ACL, she will join several other female talents who have suffered a similar injury in the last couple of years, including Nikkita Lyons, Sol Ruca, and Arianna Grace.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.