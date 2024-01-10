Former AEW & NWA Star Appears In Backstage NXT Segment Following Rumored WWE Signing

It appears that the confusion surrounding Madi Wrenkowski's WWE contract status may be resolved. Prior to tonight's airing of "WWE NXT," the "NXT" Anonymous account released a backstage video (via X) of several Chase U students, including Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, and former NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Madi Wrenkowski.

In this segment, Jayne can be seen speaking about Chase U's ongoing problems, such as decreased attendance, misusage of funds, and subsequent debt. When Jayne informed them that she had an idea that would save the university, Wrenkowski, along with her fellow Chase U students, agreed to follow in her direction.

Following a 2023 tryout at the WWE Performance Center, PWInsider reported that Wrenkowski had inked a deal with WWE that would send her to the "WWE NXT" brand. Days after this news emerged, however, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that a deal had not been confirmed yet. Given her appearance on the "NXT" Anonymous account and recent relinquishment of the Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championships, it seems that Wrenkowski's path in wrestling might have changed — with the current destination being WWE.

Since arriving on the wrestling scene in 2019, Wrenkowski has carved a respectable resume for herself, with a notable run as NWA Women's Tag Team Champion, a title she held alongside Chicago native Missa Kate. In addition to her NWA stint, Wrenkowski also became a regularly used enhancement talent on the now-defunct programming of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation."