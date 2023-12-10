Indie Star Madi Wrenkowski Vacates Championship Belt Amidst Reports She's WWE-Bound

Former NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Madi Wrenkowski recently tried out for WWE, but the independent star's status has been a matter of confusion since her tryout. It appears the former tag champion has dropped another tag title, possibly giving a hint at her future direction.

According to Cody Nichols on X (formerly Twitter), Wrenkowski reportedly relinquished the Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship, which Wrenkowski held with Rache Chanel. Chanel and Wrenkowski have been Tag Team Champions since May of 2022, the longest reign in the short history of the promotion. Wrenkowski is said to have told the fans that she was heading for "bigger and better things" with many assuming she was talking about WWE. A deal had not been signed, according to reports from late November, so things may have changed.

Wrenkowski tried out in a class that included Richard Holliday, who recently returned to MLW, and Hollyhood Haley J, who was a major part of OVW's "The Wrestlers" series on Netflix. Wrenkowski was also NWA Women's Tag Team Champion from February through August of this year, holding the titles with Missa Kate. The duo was dethroned at the NWA 75th Anniversary show on August 27 in St. Louis, MO.

Wrenkowski hasn't just been an independent stalwart, but also a mainstay of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" where she was often a local enhancement talent. While "Dark" was where Wrenkowski got the most work for AEW, she felt that the ending of the program in favor of adding "AEW Collision" was a positive step for the company.