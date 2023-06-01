Madi Wrenkowski Says It Was Time For AEW Dark To Close, New Shows Will Be An Upgrade

With the upcoming debut of "AEW Collision," the decision was recently made to put an end to "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation," with the seemingly final episodes of those shows airing on YouTube several weeks back. "Dark" and "Dark Elevation" alum Madi Wrenkowski recently appeared on the "A2theK Wrestling Show," speaking about the end of the shows and what fans will likely have to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead.

"It was shocking, but I feel like it was time," Wrenkowski said. "They definitely held a really good place in the pandemic era, when they only had 'Dynamite,' but now that AEW is progressing so much, and the talent they have, they need bigger platforms. The new shows that they're coming out with ... are going to do a really good job at replacing them, or upgrading in a sense. And it'll feel like it's an upgrade." Wrenkowski pointed out that she had been an integral part of "Elevation," wrestling on the first episode as well as appearing in the show's intro.

"As sad as it is to see it go, we should see better things to come," Wrenkowski continued.

In addition to her AEW and Ring of Honor appearances, Wrenkowski has also become a part of NWA in recent months. Alongside Missa Kate, Wrenkowski holds the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship, having defeated Ella Envy and Roxy earlier this year on an episode of "NWA Powerrr." Wrenkowski's latest ROH appearance took place earlier this month, with a losing effort to Willow Nightingale on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub." The NWA star has also stayed quite busy working on the independent scene, making appearances with Mission Pro Wrestling, River City Wrestling, and more.