Dave Meltzer Says WWE Is Setting Up This Top-Star Feud For Post SummerSlam 2025

WWE's biggest party of the summer is just a few weeks away as SummerSlam 2025 will air live from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Two matches have already been set up, those being Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill, and a rematch from WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship as John Cena will face Cody Rhodes. However, in the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer believes that Rhodes could face another familiar face after SummerSlam, someone who he had to beat in order to get the match with Cena.

"Obviously they're setting up Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for a bigger match with Randy Orton as the heel, that's what this seemed to be. I can even see Randy Orton costing Cody the match with Cena if they want to keep Cena as champion for a couple of more months." Rhodes defeated Orton in the final of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28, a match that caught a lot of people's attention as Rhodes seemed a lot more aggressive and heelish throughout and after the match, but according to Meltzer, a Rhodes heel turn isn't going to be happening any time soon.

Rhodes and Orton have a long history together dating back to when the "American Nightmare" first broke into the WWE back in the 2000s. The two men were part of the Legacy stable during WWE's PG era, a time in their careers that was heavily referenced in the lead-up to Night of Champions, and if they were to continue their feud into the fall, you can guarantee their past will play an even bigger part in the feud.

