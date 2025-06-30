WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Asks For Prayers Ahead Of Surgery: 'It's All Fragile'

Even though he has largely remained off screen since the conclusion of Sting's AEW retirement tour, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains very much in the news. Some of it has been for positive reasons, such as him honoring friend and Four Horseman stablemate Steve "Mongo" McMichael on "AEW Collision" this year, and some has been for not so good reasons, like the Plane Ride From Hell or Flair lashing out at Jim Ross. Unfortunately, Flair's latest appearance in the news cycle is once again for something less than positive.

Taking Instagram earlier on Monday, Flair announced that he would be going under the knife for an upcoming surgery. The "Nature Boy" seemed a bit concerned as well, asking fans to "keep him in their prayers," before ending the message by stating that "it's all fragile." Flair also featured two photos with the post, including one graphic photo of what appeared to be his stomach containing several sutures from a past surgery.

Though the news of Flair going under the knife, perhaps for the second time in recent memory, is a bit surprising, him having health issues is not. Earlier in June, shortly after his spat with Ross, Flair revealed that he was dealing with skin cancer, and was set to begin treatment soon. According to Flair, it's the second time in a matter of years that he's had to deal with a skin cancer scare. It's unclear whether that is related to his upcoming surgery, or if the surgery is related to a separate issue. Health issues are the norm for Flair, who nearly lost his life due to kidney failure in 2017, had several surgeries in 2019, and claimed to have suffered a heart attack in his last match back in 2022.