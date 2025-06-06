WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer and former 16-time world champion Ric Flair revealed Friday that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Speaking exclusively to People, Flair confirmed the diagnosis — despite having denied it on social media for the sake of his privacy — and noted that it wasn't the first time in recent years. "It's the second time in three years that I've been dealing with skin cancer," Flair said. "I will be undergoing treatment next week."

Flair isn't the only figure in professional wrestling dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis; AEW announcer and industry legend Jim Ross revealed he was diagnosed with colon cancer less than a month ago. Flair's announcement comes in the wake of him having accused Ross of "seeking attention" when sharing his cancer diagnosis with fans in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter). After deleting the post, Flair did reference it with another post on X, clarifying that he was trying to be funny. "If You Can't Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!

This isn't the first health issue for Flair; he's had more than a few over the last several years. Flair had multiple surgeries in 2019, the underlying reasons for which were not made public. Flair told Wrestling Inc. in July 2019 that doctors had found a blood clot in his leg that had been in place "for years"