Just two years after Ric Flair had major organ failure, The Nature Boy had another health scare in May that required multiple surgeries. Flair is now back on the road to recovery and he talked about his recent health issues when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I've the best I've been in ten years; it's unbelievable. They finally got it right, I hope, and I say that with baited breath. Sometimes I find myself sitting around waiting for it to go bad again," said Flair who then compared himself to a car getting a new engine.

Flair had three surgeries in five weeks but his hospital stay got blown up because someone snapped a photo of him walking through the hospital lobby of the emergency room which was the only entrance available.

"They found a blood clot in my leg, which I've had for years. But a little piece had gone into my lung and they got rid of that. So I spent three days there cleaning it and I had fluid on my heart from all of the anesthesia from the three other surgeries," stated Flair.

"Then they fixed me and it was like night and day. The next day I knew I was as good as I had ever been. Prior to February, I was running at Level 7 on a Treadmill – that's how good I felt."

He added that he suffered from A-Fib and his heart beating irregularly. That made him appreciate people that have breathing issues and he's glad to back to feeling normal again.

"I'm great. I feel great. I'm back full speed and can do anything," stated Flair. "I healed perfectly because I took the time to do exactly what they told me to do and I'm back at work. Thank God."

Because of his health scare, Flair was not able to appear at his scheduled roast at Starrcast which is promoted by his son-in-law Conrad Thompson. Flair talked about the disappointment at missing that.

"I was gonna have the procedure that I had the week after I got back from Starrcast, but I couldn't breathe Wednesday night, so we had to go in Thursday. I couldn't have made it [to Starrcast]. Prior to the surgery walking through a terminal or clearing customs just about killed me when I came back from England after the second surgery," said Flair.

"I hated missing it but I heard it did very well and was a success. I was really looking forward to it as I like seeing all of the guys. It's one of those things that happens but in this case it helped me out a lot to not be there. I feel bad but don't feel that bad because I finally hope where I'm in a position where I've gotten over the hump."

Flair then brought up all of the issues he had with the first health scare when he lost 45 pounds and suffered from memory loss. He spent lots of time in intensive care and rehab facilities and had to essentially teach himself how to walk again. He also had a bag strapped to his side that his wife, Wendy, had to replace four times a day for a year.

Flair vowed to continue living the Ric Flair lifestyle after the health scare but says he's tapered off a bit.

"I'm not doing my thing like I used to drinking-wise," revealed Flair. "I'm gonna have a couple of beers, why not? I've come to realize that alcohol is not what caused the problem. It caused problems with my heart but it didn't cause the intestine problems."

He mentioned that he visited his stepson at Auburn and he loved hitting the college bars and while he said he drank beer, he wouldn't accept the vodka shots the college students bought him.

"I love college football and have ties socially with Kevin Greene and Charles Barkley at Auburn who I see all the time. My stepson wants to go to school there and I had never been to campus before. It's great. My stepdaughter is at Georgia so we have a family rivalry going on and everybody likes college football. So, it will be fun during the season," said Flair.

Flair also recently opened his own personal shopping site and he talked about RicFlairShop.com.

"My wife runs it actually. She sells clothing and different stuff…power curtains, food cases, all kinds of stuff. Anything that has to do with Ric Flair. She's also selling a picture of her from Greece when she was 23 years old – that's a must buy [laughs]. She's in a thong," exclaimed Flair.

Flair said Wendy and her daughter come up with the designs but he gets final approval just like Vince McMahon.

"I've got final approval of talent and referee," said Flair. "Let me run it by Vince and I'll be back [laughs]."

Wendy was in the background during the call and she teased a "House Divided" shirt that is coming out soon in reference to her kids going to rival colleges.

"We'll have two in college this fall and two more to go. So, I couldn't be happy. My family's good. My oldest daughter Megan is with Conrad Thompson and Ashley [Charlotte], what can I say? She's the queen. Life is really good," stated Flair.

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair's new RicFlairShop.com is now open. Featuring Ric Flair t-shirts, hats, posters, backpacks, pillows and more. Flair's full interview with Wrestling Inc was included as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Flair discusses his recent health issues, rumors he was supposed to appear at AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes smashing Triple H's throne, Vince McMahon's creative input in WWE, WWE's need for another top star, Eric Bischoff's new WWE creative role, his role in signing Hulk Hogan to WCW, a creative idea he has for his daughter Charlotte and more.

