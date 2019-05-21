Starrcast has announced that the roast of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will take place at a later date to be announced.

As noted, The Nature Boy was forced to pull out of "The Roast of Ric Flair" scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas during Starrcast II weekend, which coincided with AEW's Double Or Nothing weekend. Flair underwent heart surgery on Monday and his doctors won't allow him to travel to Vegas for the weekend events. Starrcast issued the following today:

"The good news is that Ric Flair's surgery was a success. The bad news is that his doctor won't allow him to travel this weekend. As a result, his Meet & Greets at #Starrcast are being refunded. The Roast of Ric Flair will have to be postponed to a later date yet to be determined."

The roast of Flair was scheduled to air on pay-per-view and Fite.TV this Friday night. There's no word yet on if it will still stream when it happens. Flair was also scheduled for a "30 Years and 5 Stars Later" panel with WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Jim Ross this week. Starrcast will be issuing refunds for all of Flair's planned events.

Flair's wife Wendy Barlow noted on Monday that the operation was a success and that Flair was in the recovery room. TMZ reported that doctors were optimistic Flair will make a full recovery. Flair was said to be in good spirits over the past few days, chatting with some of his famous friends on the phone, including rapper Offset.

Flair is scheduled to make his first post-surgery public appearance on Friday, May 31 for SCWPro at their "To Be The Man" event in East Moline, Illinois. SCWPro confirmed today that they have been in contact with Flair's representatives, and that he will still make that appearance.