Ric Flair was at an Atlanta hospital this morning to undergo surgery. Flair's son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, was on a media call today to promote Starrcast and said that the surgery was planned. Thompson added that it is not a grave situation.

Thompson noted that Flair had planned to have the surgery before the Starrcast II convention next weekend in Las Vegas. Flair will be getting roasted at the event next Friday, May 24th.

"This was not a last minute surprise for the family," Thompson said. "He was going to be having a procedure done today. I don't think it's nearly as grave or serious as TMZ would have us believe because Ric's in good spirits about it and knew is was happening. He could choose to have it now or after Vegas. [Flair] decided to have it done now because he thought he'd be feeling good and wanted to get this behind him beforehand."

Thompson said he would not discuss the matter any further, and that it will be up to Flair or his wife to decide if they want to discuss any details.

TMZ reported this morning that Flair was "rushed" to a hospital in Atlanta this morning and that the situation is "very serious." However, Thompson's comments would suggest that the situation is not near as serious as TMZ reported.

"It's not a last minute surprise situation," Thompson noted.

Flair also underwent surgery back in March, however the reason for that procedure was never made public. Flair appeared at WrestleMania 35 several weeks later, helping Triple H to defeat Batista.

We will have more from the media call with Thompson this afternoon. You can hear his comments regarding Flair in the video above.