Last night, during the NBA halftime show of the Mavericks and Nuggets game, Charles Barkley gave a shoutout to Ric Flair, wishing him well before his surgical procedure on Friday. This was followed by some always appropriate "Woos!"

Flair is indeed undergoing a procedure, however, the exact nature of the situation is unclear at the moment, according to PWInsider.

No ties have currently been made to Flair's significant health scare back in 2017. At the time, Flair was experiencing an intestinal blockage which resulted in a part of his bowel being removed. After undergoing surgery, he was hospitalized for over a month and had an external pacemaker inserted to help his heart beat normally.

"When I got out I only weighed 206 pounds, I lost 43 pounds," Flair told Busted Open Radio in October 2017. "I couldn't walk, I couldn't even twist the top off a Gatorade bottle. I could stand on my legs, but I couldn't walk, so I had to go to a rehab place for 20 days of physical rehab where they make you walk with a walker, and then a cane, and then you learn to walk by yourself. That took a while, and then I couldn't drive a car. I ate anything in the world, but couldn't gain any weight because all the food I was consuming was going towards repairing internal tissue that was ruined because when I went into the hospital my kidneys failed, I had respiratory heart failure and I had pneumonia all at the same time."

We'll keep you updated on Flair's surgery and the recovery process.

Source: PWInsider