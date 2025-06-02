Ric Flair Deletes Post Accusing Jim Ross Of 'Seeking Attention' After Cancer Diagnosis

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has criticized AEW commentator Jim Ross, calling him an attention-seeking individual before backtracking on the comments.

Flair, in a post on X, said that Ross was always "seeking attention" and asked him to instead put his mind towards recovering from his recent cancer diagnosis.

"Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ!" said Flair in his now-deleted post.

But, "The Nature Boy" later seemed to backtrack and clarify that the comments he made about the legendary commentary were in jest. "If You Can't Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!" he added.

If You Can't Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 31, 2025

Flair then praised Ross, calling him one of the greatest commentators in pro wrestling history, and asked the critics to shift their focus to something else.

"I Just Made It Clear To The World In An Article Coming Out On Sports Illustrated By Justin Barasso, That Jim Ross @JRsBBQ Was On My Mount Rushmore Along With Gordon Solie, Gene Okerlund & Jerry Lawler. That's High Praise Because It Was Very Difficult For Me To Leave Out Tony Schiavone. But Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Were The Greatest Tandem Ever! Nobody Should Be Upset Because Two People Have A Difference In Opinion. It Happens In Life! I Lost A Son, He Lost A Beautiful Wife. We Have A Lot In Common. We Were Both Considered The Best At What We Do. Let's Leave It Alone At That And All The Haters Can Focus On Someone Else Now."

This isn't the first time Flair has hit out at Ross as he previously criticized Ross for his comments on the Dark Side of the Ring episode about "The Plane Ride From Hell," where Flair had several allegations leveled against him.