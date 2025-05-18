Ric Flair Makes Promised Appearance On AEW Collision For Tribute To Mongo McMichael

Saturday night's "AEW Collision" featured a tribute segment to Steve "Mongo" McMichael featuring his wife Misty, Ric Flair, and Dean Malenko.

McMichael died after a four-year battle with the neuro-degenerative disorder ALS in April, aged 67. It was announced that the tribute segment would air on the "AEW Collision: Beach Break" special a week and a half ago, with it briefly mentioned on broadcast that McMichael's fellow Four Horseman, Flair, would be in attendance and later confirmed by "The Man" himself.

Flair showed up as promised, flanked by Malenko and McMichael's wife, for the segment alongside Tony Schiavone. They gathered at the entrance ramp as a montage of McMichael played on the large screen, followed by Flair's entrance to share some words for his departed friend. Another montage of McMichael played, inter-weaved with promotions for the Les Turner ALS Foundation non-profit.

Tonight, we pay tribute to pro wrestler + Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, alongside his wife Misty, @RicFlairNatrBoy, @TonySchiavone24 and Dean Malenko. pic.twitter.com/0djcI6SkvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2025

McMichael made a name for himself in wrestling having already carved a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, winning the 1985 season's Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears, after making the transition to WCW in the latter half of the 1990s. He started as a commentator, later becoming a member of the Four Horsemen and winning the WCW United States Championship from Jeff Jarrett in 1997. He wrestled his last match in 1999, working a live event tagging alongside Malenko and Chris Benoit against Barry Windham, Curt Hennig, and Bryan Clark. His last televised bout came a month before that, teaming with Flair against The Outsiders, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.