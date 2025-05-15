WWE HOFer Ric Flair Confirms He'll Appear On AEW Collision For Steve McMichael Tribute

WWE legend Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be a part of the tribute for his late friend Steve McMichael in AEW, which will air on this week's "AEW Collision Beach Break."

Flair, on X, confirmed that he will be paying tribute to McMichael on "Collision," and also shared a few touching words in remembrance of his friend.

"My favorite memory of Steve McMichael ... I just don't have one. I have a thousand great memories, and I could spend all day long talking about him. I'll be in Chicago, hopefully I'll get a chance to speak at his service, and I'll give some of my favorite ones. I just can tell you this — he was a great guy, and literally I coined the phrase, 'To be the man, you've got to beat the man,' and no one to this day will ever be the man as Steve McMichael was and always will be, even in heaven. God bless you, Steve," said Flair in his short video.

See You In Chicago Tonight @AEW! It Will Be A Night To Remember. I Will Be Paying Tribute & Honoring My Best Friend The Great Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The Tribute Will Be On #AEWCollision This Saturday! pic.twitter.com/0vDxRAL7uP — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 14, 2025

McMichael passed away last month at the age of 67, after his battle with ALS. Flair has spoken glowingly about McMichael and their friendship over the years, with the "The Nature Boy" providing updates about McMichael's health constantly.

This week's "Collision" will be held at the NOW Arena in Chicago, with several singles and tag team matches scheduled for the show, including Powerhouse Hobbs against Wheeler Yuta, Mike Bailey and Blake Christian battling it out, Megan Bayne facing off against Anna Jay, and Action Andretti and Lio Rush facing off against Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes in a No. 1 Contenders' tag team match.