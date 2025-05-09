Steve McMichael Tribute (With Ric Flair) Set For AEW Collision Beach Break In Chicago

AEW is set to pay tribute to former wrestler and football player Steve McMichael at the upcoming "AEW Collision," with the late star's former friend and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair set to be in attendance.

McMichael passed away in April at the age of 67 after battling ALS for a few years. AEW announced on this week's "Collision" that a tribute for McMichael will air on "AEW Collision Beach Break," which is set to take place in Chicago and will air on April 17. Flair, a longtime friend and fellow Four Horsemen member of McMichael, will be at the show to honor him. Following McMichael's sad passing, Flair spoke in glowing terms about the late star on social media, calling him an amazing friend and athlete. After a Hall of Fame career in football, McMichael transitioned to pro wrestling, featuring and wrestling in WCW between 1995 and 1999.

Next week's "Collision" will be taped on April 14 — the same day as "AEW Dynamite" — but will air on Saturday, April 17. This past week's show, though, aired live on Thursday, April 8, 2025, but it will return to its usual Saturday night slot next week. Aside from the McMichael tribute, next week's "Collision" will also feature a match between Anna Jay and Megan Bayne.