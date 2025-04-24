WWE Hall Of Famer And Fellow Horseman Comments On Passing Of Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

Former football player and wrestler Steve "Mongo" McMichael passed away this Wednesday, four years since his ALS diagnosis. WWE Hall of Famer and fellow Four Horsemen Ric Flair has paid tribute to his friend and the battle he fought against the disease.

McMichael had been moved to hospice care on Wednesday and died later that day. In his touching post on X, Flair called McMichael an amazing human being and athlete, and spoke fondly about the times they worked together.

"The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve "Mongo" McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A Battle! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻" Flair said.

Flair had kept fans abreast of McMichael's condition through social media over the years and constantly encouraged him in his battle with the disease. Mongo and Flair had developed a friendship during their time in WCW, where they shared the ring numerous times as part of the Four Horsemen. The former football star had two stints with the iconic group, both times when Flair was also part of the faction.

A year before his passing, McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, with Flair personally advocating for his longtime friend's candidacy.