Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Dead, Former WCW Commentator & US Champion Dies At 67

Steve "Mongo" McMichael has died at the age of 67. The former Chicago Bears superstar, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2024, lost his battle with ALS Wednesday, four years after being diagnosed with the disease in 2021. In addition to his NFL career, which included a Super Bowl win as part of the famed "Monsters of the Midway" in the 1985 season, McMichael was a presence in wrestling during the mid-to-late 1990s, most notably in WCW, where he worked as a commentator, became a member of the Four Horsemen, and won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jeff Jarrett in 1997.

McMichael had dealt with increasingly poor health since the ALS diagnosis, including a blood transfusion and battle with MRSA in early 2024. On Wednesday, afternoon reports began to come out that McMichael had been admitted to hospice care after being removed from a ventilator in the ICU. Later, WGN reporter Jarrett Payton announced McMichael's passing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with ALS surrounded by loved ones," Payton wrote. "I'm grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers."