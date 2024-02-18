Medical Update On Football And Wrestling Legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

Former WCW and NFL star Steve "Mongo" McMichael has faced a number of health concerns in recent years, beginning with a diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2021. Last week, McMichael was admitted to the ICU as he battled a urinary tract infection. Unfortunately, it appears that McMichael's hospital stay has now been extended due to him contracting an antibiotic-resistant staph infection as well.

Jarrett Payton, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton, recently provided an update on McMichael's condition on X (formerly Twitter) by releasing a statement from The McMichael family. "Steve is currently getting a blood transfusion and has MRSA," the statement read. "We are asking for your prayers to get Steve through this difficult time. Steve, his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you."

News of McMichael's hospital admission comes just days after reports indicated that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. McMichael, who is currently 66 years old, is widely known for playing defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears from 1981 to 1993. During his 15-year NFL career, McMichael claimed one Super Bowl win, helping the Bears to defeat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl XX in 1985. McMichael's impressive efforts also earned him a spot on the NFC's Pro Bowl teams for the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

Following his NFL retirement, McMichael ventured into the world of professional wrestling, eventually inking a contract with WCW. In his four-year stint with WCW, McMichael became a one-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion — a title he won by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.