Former WCW, NFL Star Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Reportedly Hospitalized With UTI

Former NFL and pro wrestling star Steve "Mongo" McMichael has reportedly been admitted to the ICU after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Mike Berman of "NBC Chicago" has reported that a representative of the former WCW star informed him that McMichael is in the emergency room. The first report claimed that the former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion was diagnosed with pneumonia, while a later update confirmed it to be a urinary tract infection.

"Steve is fighting a Urinary Tract Infection. He is on three antibiotics and is being admitted to the ICU this evening. Continued prayers are appreciated for Steve's speedy recovery. Thank you! The McMichael Family and Team Mongo."

As per various reports, the former WCW star has been admitted to the Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. McMichael who has been battling ALS since 2021, was admitted to the ICU last year after he was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia, but recovered from it.

It was recently confirmed that the former Chicago Bears star will be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame this year after making it to the finals of the prestigious hall last year. McMichael won the SuperBowl once with Chicago Bears, while he was part of the All Pro team twice during his illustrious career.