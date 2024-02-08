Report: Former WCW Star Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Last July, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed that his long-time friend Steve "Mongo" McMichael was a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to NBC Sports Chicago, McMichael is now officially headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2024 class.

In the land of the NFL, McMichael is best known for playing defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears from 1981 to 1993 – a run that included a Super Bowl win in 1985. McMichael's tenure on the football field spanned 15 seasons before he retired with the Green Bay Packers in 1994. Following his NFL retirement, McMichael entered into the world of professional wrestling, first appearing at WWE WrestleMania XI in support of Lawrence Taylor, who faced Bam Bam Bigelow in a singles match. Later that year, McMichael inked a contract with WCW, where he was brought aboard as a color commentator for "WCW Nitro."

In 1996, McMichael began his training as an in-ring competitor. Initially pitted against "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and Arn Anderson, McMichael eventually joined forces with them, becoming a member of The Four Horsemen stable in the process. Over the next three years, McMichael wrestled over 150 matches, one of which saw him defeat Jeff Jarrett to win the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship at WCW's 1997 Clash Of The Champions.

McMichael's health has taken a significant decline in recent years as he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2021. Two years later, McMichaels was admitted to the ICU for sepsis and pneumonia. McMichaels is currently 66 years old.