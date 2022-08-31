Health Update On Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

Steve "Mongo" McMichael, former NFL Player and professional wrestler, has suffered greatly the past number of years, as former member of the Four Horsemen has been diagnosed with ALS, a disease also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Another former member of the Four Horsemen, Ric Flair, recently gave an update on McMichael's health.

"Mongo might be in the hospital, I'm waiting to hear," the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Flair said on "To Be The Man." "This will be his third trip in the last five weeks, which really, really makes you think even bigger, because he's fought the fought of a lifetime. I don't know how much more he has in him ... He can't say anything."

McMichael competed in WCW from 1996 until 1999, teaming with Flair and Chris Benoit in his final match, defeating the team of Barry Windham, Curt Hennig, and Wrath in a WCW house show on March 3rd, 1999. McMichael found championship success one time in WCW, as for 25 days in 1997, he held the WCW United States Championship, defeating Jeff Jarrett for the strap. McMichael successfully defended the title twice against Jarrett and Eddie Guerrero before ultimately losing it to Hennig on an episode of "Monday Nitro."

McMichael announced his battle with the horrid disease in April 2021 and has not made many public appearances since the announcement. On September 3, AdFreeShows will be hosting an event called Money for Mongo, which will celebrate McMichael's life and career. Those who wish to donate to McMichael's fight against ALS can do so at MoneyForMongo.com.

