As noted yesterday, Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion and former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been diagnosed with ALS.

Earlier today, Ric Flair took to Twitter to send a message to McMichael, telling him he is a hero and to “keep up the good fight.”

The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, “Mongo, You Were Our Hero Long Before You Came To Us In Wrestling. A Super Bowl Champion And A Natural Born Horseman. You More Than Lived Up To Your Reputation! The Pearly Gates Are Something A Lot Of Us Contemplate. Keep Up The Good Fight! We Love You!”

While in WCW, McMichael was a member of the last two incarnations of the Four Horsemen stable. He stayed with WCW until February of 1999.

As mentioned there is a GoFundMe page sent up for him. The GoFundMe donation total is currently at $110,825.

