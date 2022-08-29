All-Star Special To Benefit Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Announced For AEW All Out Weekend

AEW's All Out pay-per-view will take place this Sunday in Chicago, IL, and a special fundraising event has been added to the list of wrestling-related events scheduled for the Windy City this weekend.

In a press release published by AdFreeShows, it's been announced that an all-star stage show to benefit former Chicago Bear and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) wrestler Steve "Mongo" McMichael, and wife Misty, is slated for Saturday, September 3, at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg. Last year, McMichael disclosed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as motor neuron disease. The special event "Money for Mongo" will be streamed live on FITE TV and will see WWE Hall of Famers "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, Mick Foley, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Ross attend, as well as former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone. AdFreeShows creator Conrad Thompson will host the event, with 100 percent of the money raised from the fundraiser going directly to the McMichael family. As of this publication, $616.28 has so far been raised, with the aim of hitting $10,000.

McMichael began his wrestling career in 1995 after retiring from the National Football League (NFL). He first appeared appearing for WWE at WrestleMania 11 during fellow football star Lawrence Taylor's battle against Bam Bam Bigelow. A handful of football players accompanied Taylor to the ring for the match, which he ultimately won. Months later, McMichael would sign with WCW, becoming a color commentator until joining The Four Horseman the following year after his debut match at the Great American Bash pay-per-view. McMichael would eventually get involved in a storyline with his former real-life wife, Debra. The former Super Bowl champion would last compete in the ring at a WCW house show in March 1999 before ultimately leaving the company.