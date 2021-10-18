Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair visited former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael at his residence Sunday. McMichael, a former Super Bowl champion, was celebrating his 64th birthday.

Flair tweeted a picture of him and a bedridden McMichael, along with the following caption:

We Have Seen It All, Lived It All, And Have Done It All, But We Aren’t Done Yet! Mongo, You Are THE MAN!!! Happy Birthday!!

Mongo is currently battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mongo’s wife, Misty, informed earlier this year that her husband is now fully confined to a wheelchair, with both his legs and arms losing strength since the ALS diagnosis. You can click here for details on his condition, with comments from both Mongo and his wife.

Back in May, Flair caught up with McMichael and tweeted out some words of encouragement.

As of April, the “Team Mongo” GoFundMe campaign raised a total of $205,419 to aid the NFL great with his medical expenses. The campaign is no longer accepting donations.

Flair’s tweet can be seen below.