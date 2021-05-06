WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair caught up with former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael this week and tweeted out some words of encouragement.

As noted last month, Mongo is currently battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. You can click here for details on his condition, with recent comments from the former Four Horseman.

Flair tweeted a photo with the former United States Champion this week and told him to keep on fighting the fight.

Flair wrote, “Let Me Hear The Biggest WOOOOO For Mongo On This WOOOOO Wednesday! Keep On Fighting The Fight My Friend! [red heart emoji]”

The “Team Mongo” GoFundMe campaign is close to hitting its goal of $176,000. You can donate to help pay for Mongo’s expenses by visiting this link.

