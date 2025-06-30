AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On Huge Milestone As TBS Champ

AEW star Mercedes Mone has officially eclipsed the 400-day mark as TBS Champion. After first capturing the title at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 against Willow Nightingale, Mone has defended the championship on 17 occasions, having defeated the likes of Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker. On Monday, Mone took to social media to commemorate the moment.

400 days 😍😍😍

I used to pray for times like this https://t.co/6nfaoEQZNQ — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) June 30, 2025

"The CEO" also becomes the third Black woman in professional wrestling history on a major network to hold a women's championship for 400+ days. She also has the second most defences for a women's champion whose held the title over a 400-day period in a major wrestling market. Mone is just 109 days away from making history by becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion in AEW history, as she currently chases Jade Cargill's 508-day reign. Holding the TBS Title longer than Cargill will also make the former WWE star the longest-reigning women's champion in AEW history.

In less than two weeks, Mone has the opportunity to add more gold to her extensive resume, as she will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field. If Mone manages to defeat Storm, she will hold five titles at the same time if she doesn't lose any of her championships over the next 12 days. The title currently most at risk for Mone is the TBS Championship, which she is set to defend against Mina Shirakawa this upcoming Wednesday on the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite."