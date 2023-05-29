Jade Cargill Breaks Her Silence After Suffering First Loss At AEW Double Or Nothing

After a dominating reign of 508 days with 26 successful title defenses, Jade Cargill has finally been dethroned as the AEW TBS Champion. The shocking loss left the inaugural title holder speechless after competing in two matches in one night, but now she has finally shared her first thoughts following the devastating defeat.

At last night's Double Or Nothing event, "That B***h" faced Taya Valkyrie in a hard-fought battle and the champion retained her title against "La Wera Loca" in her 60th career win. Following the match, "Smart" Mark Sterling declared that there were no more challengers left for his client. But when he said that Cargill would defend her title at any time in any place, a returning Kris Statlander made her way to the ring and won the title while also ending the champion's undefeated streak in one of the most surprising moments of the night.

Hours later, Cargill shared her reaction to losing the TBS Championship via Twitter. "It's been a wild wild ride," she said. "Went for double and got nothing."

While the leader of The Baddies may have come up empty-handed this weekend, the powerhouse has proven to be extremely resilient throughout her nearly one-and-a-half-year title reign. Despite finding herself faced with the unfamiliar feeling of defeat, it will be interesting to see what the athletic competitor does next ahead of massive events coming up this summer such as the debut of "AEW Collision," the annual All Out show, All In London at Wembley Stadium, and the second Forbidden Door crossover with New Japan Pro Wrestling.