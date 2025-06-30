Adam Pearce Announces WWE Raw Tag Match Pieced Together From Night Of Champions Chaos

The ending of last Saturday's Night of Champions event saw a melee ensue between several stars, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. The aftermath of the show saw Sami Zayn and Penta warding off Rollins' cronies in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Zayn and Penta have found themselves in a feud of sorts with Rollins' newly founded faction, and this bad blood will paint its next chapter tonight on "Raw." Adam Pearce, the GM of "Raw" took to X to promote a tag team match for tonight. The video post includes the below quote.

"Speaking of tag team action, after what happened at Night of Champions, Sami Zayn teams with Penta to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. You know it's gonna be a banger."

Breakker and Reed are starting to hit their stride as a newly formed tag team under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. However, the pairing of Zayn and Penta is also exciting for longtime fans who've followed their careers. Both superstars were well-known on the independent scene, including appearances at PWG events.

The feud is a bit of a spinoff from the ongoing program between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, which some fans clamor has gone on for too long. Tonight will be a good gauge on whether the Zayn and Penta inclusion is hitting the mark.

Tonight's edition of "Raw" takes place from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. It's expected to be a notable show. In fact, a backstage spoiler regarding a big name reportedly in town for the taping tonight recently leaked to the press.

