WWE Champ John Cena Opens Up About Having 'Lost A Step,' Changes His Body Endures

It would seem clear to most people that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's upcoming retirement is heavily related to Cena not being the same performer he was years ago, with injuries and age taking a toll. But in case the obvious, Cena was happy enough to appear on "Breakfast Club Power" and admit that he was hanging up the boots because the changes his body has endured were making it too hard to keep going much longer.

"I can barely hang on right now," Cana said. "Like, I have certainly lost a step. And I promised myself, and I made open, accountable promises to the fanbase, that when I get a step slower, I am stepping out the door. So I can hang on for another five, maybe seven years, and just slowly, crustily saunter on out there and do my stuff. Or I can...the business has been great to me. I've been in it for 25 years. I've got 18 more dates left this year, my last match will be in December. And that's going to be the door shutting on me."

Cena made sure to state he'd still be involved with WWE even after his in-ring retirement, and that he's optimistic his decision will inspire others to know when to walk away.

"Hopefully I can maybe set a precedent of 'Hey, maybe it's okay to say you had a wonderful time, but it's really time to go,'" Cena said. "Cause the older you get, it's really...I just want to be in a good partner to my wife, I want to be able to walk upright. I want my health into my final chapters of life. And the way I can do that or the way I can hedge that sure is not fall down a lot, post 45."

