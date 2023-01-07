The Most Injured Wrestlers Of All Time

Injuries come with the territory in professional wrestling. While there is a distinction to be made between being "hurt" or "injured," chances are, wrestlers who stay involved in the profession long enough will get injured at some point. The demanding schedule of some promotions, namely WWE, combined with the fear of "losing their spot" can push wrestlers toward the realm of performance-enhancing drugs and pain relievers to help them recover faster. Needless to say, the culture of pro wrestling does not exactly lend itself to wrestlers always making good choices on the road to recovery, sometimes causing seemingly minor injuries to evolve into bigger ones with lasting ramifications on one's career.

One of the most appealing parts of pro wrestling to many fans is the quantity and diversity of styles they get to see clash on any given night. Some styles take more of a physical toll than others and lead to shorter careers, such as strong-style wrestlers working stiff and accruing "receipts" or hardcore wrestlers putting their bodies through unnecessary trauma.

The debate over career longevity versus match quality served as the catalyst for The Miz's famous "Talking Smack" promo on Daniel Bryan, one of the greatest of his career. After Bryan claimed The Miz "wrestles like a coward," Miz unleashed on his former onscreen protege, proclaiming the reason he wrestles the way he does is because he can do it "day in and day out all the time for 10-plus years" and that he has never been injured. Sure enough, Miz is among the most durable superstars in WWE history, but his career is more exception than rule as many "safe" wrestlers become injury prone for reasons beyond their control. Here are 15 of the most frequently injured wrestlers of all time.