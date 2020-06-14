WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly injured during the taping of "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" with Randy Orton, which is airing during tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps when the match was taped back on Sunday, June 7, according to F4Wonline.com. The news was first reported by Fightful.

There's no timetable on Edge's return as of now but a torn triceps usually requires around 8 months or so of recovery time and surgery.

The injury, like the finish to the match, was kept quiet through WWE until it was leaked today. The match itself went for around 35 minutes, but there's no word on if it was edited down.

