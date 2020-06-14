Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Backlash Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- The 2020 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Scott Stanford welcomes us. He's joined by Peter Rosenberg. They hype up tonight's big event. We get a promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Renee Young is now joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T with all three checking in from home. Booker believes Jax will take the title tonight. We go to Charly Caruso backstage at the arena. She's with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair believes Randy Orton will win "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" tonight. Christian talks some heavy words to Flair and makes the case for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to win. Christian says Orton has never had to work for anything in his life.

- Back from a break and Stanford discusses the WWE Universal Title Handicap Match with Rosenberg. They show a video package for that match.