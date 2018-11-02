Triple H Set To Undergo Surgery After Suffering Injury At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced that Triple H suffered a possible torn pectoral muscle at WWE Crown Jewel in the main event.

The Game teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as DX to defeat The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker. The finish saw Triple H pin Kane to win.

WWE noted that Triple H is headed back to the United States from Saudi Arabia to undergo surgery. There's no word yet on if he will be re-joining the crew for the upcoming international tour but we will keep you updated.

WWE did not say when the injury occurred but it was noted on commentary that a ringside doctor was checking on Triple H after Kane chokeslammed him through the announce table towards the end of the match.

