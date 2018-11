WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Wrestles First Match Since Retiring In 2010 (Photos, Videos)

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned to the ring at today's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to wrestle his first match since being retired by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

Crown Jewel saw Michaels and Triple H team up as DX to defeat Taker and Kane, The Brothers of Destruction. The match closed the Crown Jewel event and saw Triple H get the pin on Kane to win.

There's no word yet on what is next for Shawn's in-ring career but it's been reported that he will wrestle Taker in a singles match, perhaps at Survivor Series. It was also reported that WWE officials hope for Shawn to wrestle another Superstar at WrestleMania 35 next year.

Below are photos and videos from Shawn's first match since 2010: