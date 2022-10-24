Kevin Nash's Basketball Career Ended After He Slapped His Coach

WWE legend Kevin Nash almost had a very different career path. In a Grantland profile from 2012 detailing Nash's foray into acting, the 6-foot-10 powerhouse talked about his years before becoming a wrestler, including a promising potential career as a basketball player.

The towering wrestler formerly known as Diesel was a successful basketball player throughout his time in college, including three years spent playing for the University of Tennessee. With his height and skill level, it seemed he had a solid chance at playing the sport professionally. That all changed with a quick series of mistakes that dramatically altered the trajectory of his life and career.

Following a loss to Kentucky in which Nash was ejected for getting into a fight, a confrontation between player and coach would wind up costing him. "We go back to the locker room and [head coach Don] DeVoe kept saying, 'Hey, hothead, you cost us the game,'" Nash told Grantland. "He grabbed my jersey and tried to spin me around. He kept running his mouth so I b****-smacked him. I bear-pawed him."