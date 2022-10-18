Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE

On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.

With DX getting back together for the night, the question was raised to Kevin Nash as to whether or not he'd be interested in an NWO reunion following the death of his best friend Scott Hall. "I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott," Nash said during the latest episode of the "Kliq This" podcast. "They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon." Nash continued, "Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don't want to break down [crying] on TV. It's not time yet, I know that. That's my opinion, and I'm entitled to that."

Nash had previously revealed plans for a tribute to Hall at WrestleMania 38, but explained that he turned down the presented idea, stating that he wasn't ready to appear for something honoring the former "Razor Ramon." The former Diesel stated that Hall's death really affected him then and still does to this day, revealing that he didn't leave his house or do anything for a while as he processed and grieved the loss of his friend.