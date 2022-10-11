Chyna And Another Absent DX Member Get Nods On WWE Raw

Four of the members of D-Generation X — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg — reunited on Monday night's "WWE Raw," while two absent members of the legendary faction also received rare mentions, to the delight of wrestling fans.

X-Pac paid tribute to Chyna, who passed away in 2016 and with whom he had a tumultuous off-stage romantic relationship.

"While I have your attention," X-Pac told the audience at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, "a shout out to who I think was the magic ingredient in the DX recipe — the Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna."

Road Dogg, who playfully referred to the DX crew present as "D-Geriatric X," offered a modified version of the classic New Age Outlaws entrance introduction, calling attention to himself before holding his microphone to the crowd, who took it upon themselves to chant the name of his one-time tag team partner, Billy Gunn.

Gunn, who has been with AEW since 2019, is never mentioned in today's WWE broadcasts, although Corey Graves' commentary on the event noted the missing DX star with the wisecrack "The other guy's doing something with office equipment these days, I'm not sure" — a joking reference to the "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" mantra of AEW's tag team champions The Acclaimed, who have Gunn as their cornerman.

Finally, in acknowledging the quarter-century since the formation of DX, Michaels looked out at the audience and asked, "You gotta promise, if we're back out here 25 years from now, you'll put us out of our misery."