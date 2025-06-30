More Details On Arrest, Identity Of Accused Stalker Of WWE Star Liv Morgan

Additional details have emerged regarding WWE star Liv Morgan's alleged stalker, with The Independent publishing a report that includes some exclusive info. Based on an FBI probable cause affidavit, an unidentified Canadian man flew to Orlando, Florida, in May to seek out Morgan. Matching up details from the affidavit with arrest records, the outlet identified the accused stalker as 41-year-old Shawn Chan from Scarborough, Ontario.

Upon arriving in Orlando, Chan is alleged to have told Customs officials that he was staying at the WWE Performance Center, which was evidently not fact-checked by the agents. Chan was able to discover the location of Morgan's home and, on May 31, he approached the wrestler's house and unsuccessfully attempted to make entry.

After failing to get in through the front door, the suspect picked up an air rifle that had apparently been left on Morgan's porch and waited two hours for the performer to return home. When she did not, he became discouraged and left several notes before leaving. The notes allegedly refer to being "wronged by members of an online gaming community" and insist that his visit had been "friendly." Chan is said to have left his address and phone number for Morgan.