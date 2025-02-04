WWE's Sonya Deville Revisits 'Crazy Time Period' While Dealing With Stalker

In 2020, WWE star Sonya Deville had her home broken into by Phillip A. Thomas, who had intent of kidnapping the 31-year-old after stalking her on social media for several months. Thomas entered Deville's house with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace, but was caught on her property by authorities before being able to carry out his plan. Thomas was arrested on several charges including, armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking, armed burglary of dwelling, and criminal mischief. Speaking with "FOX 5 New York," Deville reflected on her life-threatening home invasion, explaining that although the situation was frightening, she's thankful Thomas was eventually arrested.

"It was a crazy time period, it was what like five years ago now. Yeah, I mean it was an unfortunate incident that I don't wish upon anybody. I think there's a lot that can be done to change some laws and regulations around stalking victims ... this is going to sound weird but I was very fortunate, the man did break into my house, did have weapons, did show intent to harm, and so he's locked up and he's in jail for a long time. That's like a best case scenario in a sense because a lot of people deal with stalking for years and years, and if the person doesn't cross that one boundary, then you can't put them behind bars or you can't get a restraining order, and I think that is more terrifying than anything."

Deville also expressed that she now finally feels comfortable again following the incident, and has since remained focused on securing her life to a point where she and her family feel safe.

